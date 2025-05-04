Spanish Broadcaster Atresmedia, Great Start To 2025 With Room To Run

Joris Gijzendorffen
438 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Atresmedia shares have surged 20%-30% since December 2024, driven by strong performance and a high dividend yield of over 12% at current prices.
  • The broadcaster's diversified revenue streams, including advertising, streaming subscriptions, and content production, bolster its financial health and growth prospects.
  • Atresmedia's market leadership in Spain, supported by RTL Group and Grupo Planeta, ensures substantial dividends, while maintaining a net positive cash position with minimal debt.
  • With low trading volumes in the US ADR's, investing in Atresmedia's European shares offers significant dividend returns and an outlook to more capital gains.
Bulls and people running on the street during the festival of San Fermin

Bonilla1879

Bullish On Atresmedia Since The Pandemic

The only three published articles about hidden gem Atresmedia (OTCPK:AIOSF) (OTCPK:ATVDY) on Seeking Alpha have all been written by me. One advantage of being the only person who publishes about a

This article was written by

Joris Gijzendorffen
438 Followers
TMT sector professional. Over 20 years of experience working in the sector in Europe and outside Europe. Decade of investing experience to keep in close touch with companies and themes that are relevant for my work.Companies where I worked are among others: KPN, Chellomedia, Liberty Global, UPC Cablecom Switzerland, Get Sweden, Ooredoo Middle East, Cell C South Africa, Du Dubai, Axiata South East Asia, Celcom Malaysia, Vodafone.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIOSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIOSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIOSF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ATVDY
--
AIOSF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News