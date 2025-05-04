Rithm's Breakout Ahead, Thanks To The Ongoing Transition - Reiterate Buy

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.7K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • RITM has outperformed as an mREIT in FQ1'25, despite the volatile rates/ yields triggering the impacted MSR hedging results and the subsequent top-line miss.
  • It has also consistently reported asset inflows with higher AUMs on QoQ/ YoY basis, underscoring its growing success as an alternative asset manager.
  • While RITM's near-term execution may be negated by the rapidly developing macroeconomic environment, the management is laser focused to grow their capabilities beyond the MSR focused mREIT.
  • It goes without saying that investors may want to temper their expectations for the next few quarterly earning results, underscoring its potential sideways trading cadence ahead.
  • Prior to RITM's upward rerating as an alternative asset manager and the eventual capital appreciation, investors may still enjoy the rich forward dividend yields of 8.94%.

Breaking Boundaries

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

RITM Remains Cheaply Valued Despite The Recent Recovery, Thanks To Its Ongoing Transition

We previously covered Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) in April 2025, discussing the stock's inherent undervaluation, thanks to the recent selloff and macro

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.7K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RITM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RITM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RITM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News