With the stock market rebounding sharply from tariff-driven lows and buoyed by a largely optimistic Q1 earnings season, the stock market is tilting away from value and back into growth. Amid this rotation, investors should be careful to exercise careful
Workiva: Focus On The Long Haul
Summary
- Shares of Workiva have dropped ~10% after reporting Q1 results, despite the company maintaining its full-year outlook, amid macroeconomic turmoil.
- Meanwhile, the company continues to post high-teens growth rates, while gross retention is exceeding the company's expectations.
- Focus on the long-term drivers: the company is moving upmarket with larger multi-product deals, while also planning to triple operating margins by FY27.
- At a 4.3x EV/FY25 revenue multiple, Workiva is undervalued compared to peers, making the post-earnings dip a buying opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.