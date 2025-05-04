Amazon (AMZN), one of my favourite companies, appears to be dirt cheap again. Amid the recent stock market sell-off triggered by President Trump's Executive Order on new tariffs (dubbed "Liberation Day"), it appears few companies have been spared the destruction. Below are
Amazon: R&D + EBIT Demonstrate Hidden Earnings Power
Summary
- Amazon appears undervalued amid the market sell-off, with significant potential across e-commerce, cloud, and advertising sectors.
- Recent quarters show Amazon's real earnings power, with $157B in 2024, driven by AWS and substantial R&D investments.
- An improved balance sheet with reduced long-term debt and an increased cash position enhances financial flexibility for future investments.
- Amazon is positioned well for AI and robotics advancements, supporting long-term growth.
