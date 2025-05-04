OPEC+ Gameplan - Real Spare Capacity Is Far Lower Than You Think

(9min)

Summary

  • OPEC+ production increases are largely symbolic; Saudi Arabia is the only member significantly cutting production, while others continue to overproduce.
  • Market perception of increased production is bearish.
  • The Saudi strategy involves announcing production increases while keeping exports low, maintaining tight inventories, and influencing US shale capex reductions.
  • Expect market sentiment to remain bearish until the disconnect between perception and reality becomes evident, likely frustrating oil bulls.
Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries, depicting the investment in the development or production of global oil industry.

William_Potter

Editor’s Note: This article was first published to paid subscribers on April 23. Given the news release today of OPEC+ announcing another truncated production increase for June, we thought it was a good time to share this.

In

