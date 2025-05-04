Ferrari's (RACE) revenue has been consistently growing, with its 5-year historical annual growth averaging 18.3%. Ferrari's unique moat is supported by its rich heritage and scarcity. I expect key growth catalysts for Ferrari to be the rising global popularity
Ferrari: Winning The Hard-To-Get Game
Summary
- Ferrari's strong revenue growth, averaging 18.3% annually over five years, is driven by its luxury brand positioning, scarcity, and rich heritage.
- Ferrari's legacy in motorsports and strict brand image rules create a unique competitive moat, sustaining high demand and pricing power.
- Despite minimal shipment growth, Ferrari's ASP has increased by 6.8% annually, reflecting its strategy to maintain scarcity and drive demand.
