Domino's Pizza: Delivering Pizza And Dividend Growth

Summary

  • Domino's Pizza reported its Q1 2025 earnings on April 28, which featured low growth in revenue and operating income, but also impressive gains in market share.
  • The company's recently announced partnership with DoorDash represents an example of the opportunity it has in the third-party aggregator space to grow its retail sales and further market share.
  • 2025 guidance reaffirmed management's longer-term growth targets which should continue to support a quickly growing dividend.
  • Key risks include the potential of a recession, geopolitical pressures that could affect international growth, and rising costs of food and labor.
  • I apply my Discounted Cash Flow and my Dividend Discount Model to assess the current valuation and whether investors should take a bite.

Introduction/Thesis

I love a delicious Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ), especially when it's accompanied by some pepperoni cheesy bread and chocolate lava cakes. And yes, I like pineapple on pizza (I might have just lost half of my readers!). But one

I look for wonderful businesses at fair prices that pay quality dividends. A quality dividend is one that is safe, expected to grow meaningfully, and part of an attractive total return. My research focuses on SWOT analysis, forward-looking information, and DCF and/or DDM valuation models. I have an MBA in Finance and have worked in several industries. I use my experience to find companies that are well-run, generate ample cash, and offer a sustainable competitive advantage. I aim to avoid catching falling knives and chasing yield traps. I am a long-term investor and look for stocks that I'd be willing to hold for decades. I also look for stocks in different sectors and industries for the sake of portfolio diversification, focusing especially on companies that don't receive much coverage. My motivation for writing on Seeking Alpha is to share my ideas and findings with the goal of inspiring other investors to research DGI opportunities further and to perform their own due diligence.

