Trump's First 100 Days Are Behind Us - Dawn Of A New Bull Market? (Technical Analysis)

May 04, 2025 10:50 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), , , , , , , , 1 Comment
The Momentum Weekly
2.76K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • The market has shown resilience despite potential recession risks and negative news, with significant gains in the Nasdaq following GDP reports.
  • Political uncertainty and tariff issues remain wildcards, but the pace of market-moving news is expected to slow.
  • The market is in an interesting spot from a technical standpoint.
  • I remain cautiously bullish, focusing on selective opportunities like Palantir and Uber while being mindful of macroeconomic headwinds.

Woman trading stock with mobile app in front of stock exchange screen.

Guido Mieth

Market Analysis - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The first 100 Days of the Trump Administration are behind us. For all the flurry of activity and tremendous market volatility, the Nasdaq is resting down less than 7% from inauguration.

For

This article was written by

The Momentum Weekly
2.76K Followers
Let's take a look at the charts....

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR, AEVA, IONQ, CRWV, QQQ, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may buy or sell stocks at any time.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News