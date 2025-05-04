It has been three months since my first article on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) recommending a Strong Buy in Feb 2025 when the share price was at $4.79. Since then, share price has moved to the south due to President Trump's country-specific
Grab: Get Ready For The First Financial Services Profit After Kitchen Sinking In Q1 2025
Summary
- Despite macro concerns, Grab's stock has shown resilience, recovering to $4.8, after Trump's tariff pause and solid 1Q25 results & EBITDA guidance upgrade.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $106M, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of improvement. Prior investment in new products like Saver Deliveries/FoodMart has started paying off, boosting MTUs to a new high.
- Some kitchen sinking in Financial Services (FS) with EBITDA losses expanded on increased NPL provisioning. Management sees no deterioration in NPL, suggesting potential write back in future quarters.
- Gen-AI is enhancing Grab's efficiency, user frequency & retention. Grab also explored the Autonomous Vehicle segment, signing MoUs with four tech companies, strengthening Grab's leading position in mobility in the region.
- Grab is highly undervalued. Deliveries & Mobility are already worth $6.5 vs. the current share price of $4.8. FS will breakeven in 2H26, with significant loan growth upside from BYD partnership.
