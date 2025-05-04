With Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) annual meeting happening this weekend (Berkshire's annual meeting has been called the 'Woodstock' for value investors), I thought I would share some thoughts about a newly launched ETF based on Berkshire's reported stock portfolio, the VistaShares Target
OMAH: Riding Berkshire's Coattails To Prosperity?
Summary
- The OMAH ETF aims to replicate Berkshire Hathaway's top 20 equity holdings and uses a covered-call strategy to generate high monthly income.
- Concerns include underperformance due to capped upside returns, exclusion of Berkshire's operating businesses, and uncertainty about future stock picks post-Warren Buffett.
- The fund's 15% distribution rate may lead to NAV liquidation if returns fall short, creating a negative spiral.
- Despite Berkshire's stellar historical performance, I rate the OMAH ETF as a hold due to these significant risks.
