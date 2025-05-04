Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has not been among my preferred large-cap stocks for a few years now. Apple is a great business, but it has been expensively valued for my taste in recent years given its growth profile. In my previous
Apple: Rumored Gemini Partnership Is Good But The AI Deficit Is Alarming
Summary
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai, during the ongoing antitrust trial, revealed that Google and Apple are on the verge of striking a deal to bring Gemini to Apple Intelligence.
- Apple was seemingly not prepared for the AI wave, which is evident by the lackluster progress of Apple Intelligence so far.
- A comparison between Galaxy AI and Apple Intelligence reveals Apple's AI struggles, which are likely stemming from the company's on-device AI strategy compared to cloud-native AI solutions.
- In addition to lackluster AI progress, I am discouraged by Apple's China struggles. Recent smartphone buying patterns in China suggest Apple's market share is at risk today.
