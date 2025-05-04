Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has a lot to like. The company offers a liver and rare disease franchise with a clutch of approved, successful products -- LIVMARLI, Ctexli, and Cholbam— which pay you to wait for its most promising pipeline candidates, Volixibat
Mirum Pharmaceuticals: A Respectable Liver, Rare Disease Franchise With Pipeline Opportunities
Summary
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals boasts a strong portfolio with LIVMARLI, Ctexli, and Cholbam, as well as two promising pipeline candidates --volixibat and MRM-3379-- both of which carry billion-dollar potential.
- The company is expected to be cash flow positive by the end of FY 2025, with significant revenue growth projected for 2025 and 2026.
- Upcoming data presentations and earnings could drive the stock higher, with analysts' price targets ranging from $54 to $74 per share.
- Despite the risk of pipeline failures, MIRM's near-term catalysts make it an attractive wager for the long-term investor.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MIRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.