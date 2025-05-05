Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review, where we discuss preferred stock and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try
Preferreds Weekly Review: Gauging Attractiveness Of Sister Preferreds
Summary
- We take a look at the action in preferreds and baby bonds through the fourth week of April and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- Preferred stocks had a strong week, driven by lower Treasury yields and credit spreads, with the sector average yield now below 7%.
- Evaluating preferreds requires forward yield analysis due to varying payment terms and potential shifts in coupon.
- We take a look at TWO preferreds as a case study.
- Agency mortgage REITs like AGNC and DX show a continuing increase in equity coverage due to additional share issuance; making the preferreds attractive.
