Gold Stock Correction On Cue, Bull Far From Over

May 04, 2025 11:27 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Gary Tanashian
63.26K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • The gold stock correction was necessary and healthy, driven by excessive counter-cyclical sentiment, and presents a forward buying opportunity for prepared investors.
  • The current market dynamics suggest an upward adjustment in over-bearish sentiment, with the anticipated and currently engaged relief rally in stocks.
  • While gold mining fundamentals remain strong, GDX needs to prove a pullback within an uptrend, with the stock market in a bear market rally.
  • This situation could develop into a buying opportunity in gold stocks and a shorting opportunity in broad cyclical markets.
Old Prospector Panning For Gold In A Western Sunset

LifeJourneys

The gold stock correction was needed, is healthy and will provide opportunity

Let’s not belabor the point; the gold stock correction came as implied – and frankly, as needed – with several indicators of excessive counter-cyclical sentiment driving broad stocks down and gold stocks up.

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian
63.26K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (https://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

No positions in either ETF, but I hold currently hedged positions in several quality gold stocks, miners and royalties.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDX--
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
GDXJ--
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News