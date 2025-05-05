Fast-casual chicken slinger El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) just dropped its latest earnings, hitting Wall Street’s expectations right on the nose—but the market didn’t exactly throw a fiesta. Shares dipped by a few percent in Friday’s session
El Pollo Loco: Turnaround Postponed, But There's Plenty Of Upside Ahead
Summary
- El Pollo Loco's Q1 FY 2025 earnings met expectations, but shares dipped due to concerning Q2 proxy data and ongoing headwinds in key markets.
- Despite menu innovations and slight revenue growth, same-store sales for company-operated restaurants rose marginally, while franchise locations saw declines, impacting overall performance.
- The company is in year two of its turnaround, focusing on expanding outside California and continuous menu innovations to drive traffic and improve margins.
- With a low valuation and potential for significant upside, I maintain a 'Buy' rating but lower the price target from $16 to $14.
