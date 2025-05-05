PROS Holdings Q1: Demand Tailwinds From Increased Pricing Volatility

May 05, 2025 1:16 AM ETPROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) StockPRO
Sandeep Nital David
452 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Q1 results showed 10% subscription revenue growth, with strong demand for its AI-based CPQ products.
  • Leading indicators point to accelerating growth in the coming quarters, with PROS currently on track to exceed current full-year guidance.
  • FCF margins are set to expand by 370 basis points this year, driven by the strong operating leverage in the business.
  • At 19 times FCF, I continue to see PROS stock as a compelling investment opportunity.

The word value revealed with a missing puzzle piece with the word text. Price and value balance

cagkansayin

Investment thesis

Shares of PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) have performed poorly so far this year, mainly due to increased uncertainty among investors given its exposure to the airline industry, which is currently facing demand pressure. Nonetheless, Q1 results

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David
452 Followers
An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with more than 50 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News