Legendary investor Warren Buffett mentioned in the past how a focus on the balance sheet, rather than on income statements, is
What Microsoft's Balance Sheet Says About The Company (And AI)
Summary
- Inspired by Warren Buffett, I analyzed Microsoft's balance sheet, highlighting its strengths, weaknesses, and growth trends to understand its long-term potential as a stock investment.
- Microsoft's solid financials include a current ratio of 1.37, a low debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, and a tangible book value per share of $24.10.
- Key trends include heavy Capex investment in AI, strong resilience and liquidity, despite investments and growing receivables indicating expanding sales.
- I am bullish on MSFT stock, seeing at least a 50% upside in the next few years, driven by its leadership in AI and resilient business model.
