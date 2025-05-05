Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is an Australian biotechnology company that develops allogeneic cellular therapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory conditions. MESO’s platform uses adult bone marrow donors to produce mesenchymal precursor cells [MPCs] and stromal cells [MSCs] for off-the-shelf
Bullish On Mesoblast: Shifting To Commercial Stage With Ryoncil Approval And Revascor Trials
Summary
- MESO’s off-the-shelf MSC/MPC platform treats severe inflammatory diseases without donor–recipient matching. This alleviates the typical need for immunosuppression.
- The FDA recently approved Ryoncil, which achieved as much as 70% response in pediatric SR-aGVHD patients. And it has adult SR-aGVHD and Crohn’s Phase 3 trials underway.
- MESO’s Revascor is also in trials for chronic low back pain and heart failure, and its accelerated BLA could position it as another revenue vertical in the next couple of years.
- MESO recently pulled back substantially from its 2024 highs. And I believe its current market cap severely undervalues MESO’s near-term commercial and regulatory catalysts.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.