I'm turning bullish on Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF) (OTCPK:HNHPF) (2317.TW) or "HHPI" now.
The earlier January 9, 2025 write-up outlined my neutral opinion of HNHPF after analyzing its EV division and topline prospects.
My revised Buy rating
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!