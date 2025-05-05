JCE: Difficult To Recommend This Fund At The Current Price

  • The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund offers an attractive 8.82% yield, appealing to income-seeking investors despite underperforming peers in total returns over the past decade.
  • The fund employs a covered call-writing strategy, which may limit upside during bull markets but provides a synthetic yield from its equity portfolio.
  • A high allocation to mega-cap tech stocks, which have underperformed year-to-date, poses risks to the fund's near-term performance and distribution sustainability.
  • Trading at a slight discount to NAV, the fund's valuation is less compelling compared to peers with larger discounts and better historical performance.
  • This fund has underperformed some of its peers that have lower expense ratios, higher yields, and larger discounts, which makes it very difficult to recommend today.
The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) is a closed-end fund that may appeal to income-seeking investors who wish to retain exposure to the greater potential returns and superior inflation protection that equities provide

