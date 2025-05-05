3 Little-Known Net Lease REITs To Buy

May 05, 2025 7:00 AM ETBNL, PINE, DEA
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(15min)

Summary

  • I've been a net lease investor for over three decades, emphasizing the importance of understanding tenants to avoid owning obsolete properties.
  • Highlighting concerns about the car wash sector's bubble, I advise caution with REITs like Essential Properties and NNN REIT due to high exposure.
  • Broadstone Net Lease, Alpine Net Lease, and Easterly Government offer compelling returns with high yields, but diversification is crucial to manage risks.
  • Despite their challenges, these REITs present attractive valuations and potential for significant returns, making them worthy of consideration for a diversified portfolio.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Pretty caucasian young woman emotionally shouts into a megaphone and holds a red "sale" sign in his hand standing on isolated yellow background

Kateryna Onyshchuk

As most readers know, I’ve been a freestanding net lease investor for over three decades. I’ve been a landlord to a growing list of well-known brands, such as:

  • Dollar General (DG)
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts (ORLY)
  • Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
  • PetSmart

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
119.28K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Note: Brad is also related to Nicholas Thomas who contributes to Seeking Alpha.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DG, AAP, SHW, O, ADC, VICI, BNL, PINE, DEA, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNL--
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
PINE--
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
DEA--
Easterly Government Properties, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News