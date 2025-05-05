Times have changed following the emergence of DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK), the Chinese startup that developed an AI model that could compete with the best of the Western world while costing much less. That was on
AIQ Is Better Than MGK As The Days Of Passive Allocation To Mag 7 Seems Over
Summary
- For those willing to invest in the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index, being passively invested comes with risks, because of DeepSeek changing the AI landscape and the advent of tariffs.
- By contrast, this thesis aims to show that an active management strategy, available through the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, makes more sense.
- Active funds like AIQ can rapidly pivot away from companies overexposed to trade-related risks, while increasing exposure to emerging AI players.
- It also exhibits fewer concentration risks, explaining my bullish position.
- I am cautious on MGK following the restrictions on the export of NVIDIA's H20 chips to China, and given the semiconductor giant is set to report earnings on May 28.
