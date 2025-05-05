AIQ Is Better Than MGK As The Days Of Passive Allocation To Mag 7 Seems Over

Chetan Woodun
8.44K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • For those willing to invest in the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index, being passively invested comes with risks, because of DeepSeek changing the AI landscape and the advent of tariffs.
  • By contrast, this thesis aims to show that an active management strategy, available through the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, makes more sense.
  • Active funds like AIQ can rapidly pivot away from companies overexposed to trade-related risks, while increasing exposure to emerging AI players.
  • It also exhibits fewer concentration risks, explaining my bullish position.
  • I am cautious on MGK following the restrictions on the export of NVIDIA's H20 chips to China, and given the semiconductor giant is set to report earnings on May 28.

Wall street.

bodrumsurf/iStock via Getty Images

Times have changed following the emergence of DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK), the Chinese startup that developed an AI model that could compete with the best of the Western world while costing much less. That was on

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun
8.44K Followers
As a tech-focused industry Research Analyst, I aim to provide differentiated insights, whether it is for investing, trading, or informational reasons. For this purpose, I am not a classical equity researcher from the financial sector, but, I come from the IT world as the Director of Keylogin InfoTech and my insights are based on my own experience investing for 25 years.Also, my research is often backed by analytics and I make frequent use of charts to support my position.Based on losses during the GFC, I am often moderate and focus more on the direction and look for strategies to preserve capital. As per my career history below, I have wide experience, initially as an implementer in virtualization and cloud, and I was subsequently a team leader and project lead, mostly working in telcos.I like to write around themes like automated supply chains, Generative AI, telcos Capex, the deflationary nature of software, semiconductors, etc. and I am often contrarian. I also cover biotechs with more of a "techbio" focus.I have also been an entrepreneur in real estate ( a mediocre one), a business owner, and a farmer, and dedicate at least 5 hours per week to working on a non-profit basis. For this purpose, I help needy families by providing sponsored work and contributing peer reviews and opinions for enterprise tech.My investment journey started in mutual and indexed funds before later opting for individual stocks. Got a lot of experience in the 2008/2009 crash when I lost a lot due mostly to wrong advice. Since then I have done my research and have fallen in love with Seeking Alpha because of the unique perspectives it provides to someone investing hard-earned money as well as access to some of the best analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MGK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MGK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MGK
--
AIQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News