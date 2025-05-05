Orkla: High Momentum, Modest Risk, And More Upside

Sander Heio
106 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Orkla's strategic shift to focus on core business and divest non-core assets has led to a 66% stock appreciation over the past year.
  • The sale of hydropower assets and Pierre Robert Group resulted in an extraordinary dividend, with plans for stable and growing future dividends.
  • Operational efficiency has led to better profitability and strong cash flows despite modest top-line growth.Orkla is guiding 8–10% EBIT growth and 1.5–2.0 pp EBIT margin improvement over the next two years.
  • The company maintains solid financial health with a debt/equity ratio of 31.5% and interest coverage of 8.1x.
  • A discounted EPS valuation supports a $14/share target, based on conservative 6% growth and 25x multiple.
Harbor and financial district view of Oslo, Norway

Drazen_

Introduction

Orkla ASA (OTCPK:ORKLY) (OTCPK:ORKLF) currently has a strong momentum and is up 30% YTD. Orkla has undergone company structural changes and has a brand-new strategy plan, which is working. Orkla is guiding stronger profitability and growth in the next

This article was written by

Sander Heio
106 Followers
Hi, my name is Sander Pettersen Heio, I am from Norway. My primary focus is on foreign stocks, particularly within the Nordic market, where I analyze companies across various industries, from stable blue-chip firms to emerging market leaders. In addition to Nordic equities, I write about growth stocks in the U.S. market, providing in-depth research on companies with high potential for long-term expansion. My goal is to uncover undervalued opportunities and exploring unique business models. My ultimate goal is to help investors make informed, strategic decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORKLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORKLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORKLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORKLY
--
ORKLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News