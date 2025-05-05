Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical that develops treatments for neurological, immunological, oncological, and metabolic conditions. Lately, BHVN’s lead asset, Troriluzole, has faced regulatory uncertainty in Europe, and the company is expecting a high-stakes FDA decision in the US. Likewise, BHVN recently raised $600
Biohaven Is Now A Compelling Contrarian Play Before Troriluzole's FDA Verdict
Summary
- BHVN’s lead asset is Troriluzole, which is nearing a pivotal FDA decision by August 2025.
- The company also recently secured an additional $600 million financing through secured notes with Oberland Capital.
- Moreover, BHVN’s pipeline is diverse, including other neurology, immunology, oncology, and obesity programs.
- So, as long as Troriluzole receives the FDA’s green light later this year, I believe BHVN’s prospects are poised to recover going forward.
- Hence, after the recent pullback from its 2024 highs, and coupled with Troriluzole awaiting FDA approval, I now feel it’s fair to upgrade BHVN.
