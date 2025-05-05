Is Vicor's Growth Story Overhyped? The Fundamentals Say, Yes

May 05, 2025
Hong Chew Eu
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • Vicor faces operational challenges with high SGA costs and volatile performance, despite improvements post-2019 consolidation and a strong balance sheet. The company's reinvestment rate of 120% of NOPAT is unsustainable.
  • Peer comparisons show Vicor's structural cost disadvantages, undermining its competitive position and highlighting over-optimistic market price assumptions.
  • My reverse-engineered valuation showed that the market has overpriced it. Given uncertainties in revenue growth, capital efficiency, and tax rates, I do not consider VICR an investment opportunity.
Investment thesis

Vicor Corporation (VICR) is a niche player in the high-performance power electronics industry. While the long-term industry outlook is strong, Vicor’s fundamentals point to operating issues. Its high SGA cost offsets its strong gross margin, leaving Vicor trailing peers in

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
1.14K Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

