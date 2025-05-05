FedEx: Logistics Leader On Generational Discount After Price Plummet

Sivanand Birusumanti
23 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • FedEx’s share price is down a staggering 31% from November highs, following a mixed Q3 earnings and the 2025 market correction fueled by tariff tensions.
  • Despite short-term headwinds, FedEx still has sturdy financials, excellent efficiency and profitability metrics, and debt management.
  • The company is on track to deliver $8 billion in cost savings with the DRIVE and Network 2.0 programs, enhancing long-term efficiency and free cash flows, potentially facilitating share buybacks.
  • The logistics industry leader is trading at a deep discount and is well-poised for growth with the cost reduction programs, making FedEx a wonderful buying opportunity.

FedEx Delivery Truck

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is a crucial logistics company, providing e-commerce and business services to millions in over 200 countries across the globe. With about 500 million employees, the firm is reliable in

This article was written by

Sivanand Birusumanti
23 Followers
Ever since I was eleven years old, I have been an ardent follower of the Stock Market and avid of learning new investing concepts. By providing fundamental analysis on dividend and growth equities across diverse sectors, I aim to guide new and inexperienced investors thrive with long-term returns on their Road to Financial Independence. My mission is to make a positive impact on people's financial lives.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FDX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News