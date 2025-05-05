Riot Platforms: I Would Neither Buy Nor Sell Here
Summary
- Bitcoin miners like Riot Platforms are performing terribly at the moment, which is in part attributable to the BTC halving in April 2024.
- A 2025 Crypto Bull Market continuation seems likely and RIOT would benefit from it, due to its BTC holdings and multiples re-rating.
- Unpredictable profitability and dilution remain my number one concern.
- Weighing risks against opportunities, I rate the stock a Hold.
