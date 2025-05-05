From my perspective, and acknowledging that we live in an age of SaaS-based platforms (software-as-a-service), exposure to the software sector is a great way for investors to achieve strong returns. Today, I'll take a look at the SPDR
XSW ETF: Software Is The Place To Be, But Here's A Better Choice
Summary
- The global software market is projected to grow at an 11.3% CAGR through 2030, driven by AI, cybersecurity, IoT, and digital transformation technologies.
- The XSW ETF's equal-weight strategy results in lower top-holding weightings and underperformance compared to more concentrated funds like the IGV ETF.
- The IGV ETF, with a concentrated portfolio and strong historical returns (a 10-year avg. annual return of 16.8%), is better positioned for capital appreciation despite a slightly higher expense fee.
- Recommendation: Sell XSW ETF and allocate capital to IGV ETF for better exposure to the software sector's bullish potential.
