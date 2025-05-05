Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
687 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Fidelity® Blue Chip Growth Fund focuses on large-cap companies with above-average earnings growth potential, leveraging bottom-up, fundamental analysis and Fidelity's global research team.
  • The fund returned -13.06% in Q1, underperforming the Russell 1000® Growth Index, impacted by high-growth, cyclical stocks and specific holdings like Marvell Technology.
  • U.S. economic uncertainty, policy shifts, and inflation concerns influenced market performance, with defensive and value-oriented assets outperforming growth stocks.
  • The fund is leaning into higher-quality, high-conviction assets, reducing holdings to mitigate risk, and focusing on companies with strong U.S. revenue and lower global exposure.

Blue money business graph finance chart diagram on economy 3d coin background with growth financial data concept or investment market profit bar and success market stock technology currency report.

Lemon_tm

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Cumulative

Annualized

3 Month

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

10 Year/ LOF1

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.47%2

-13.06%

-13.06%

4.51%

10.03%

21.82%

15.84%

Russell 1000 Growth Index

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
687 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FBGRX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FBGRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBGKX
--
FBGRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News