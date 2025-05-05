|
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
3 Month
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Year
|
5 Year
|
10 Year/ LOF1
|
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.47%2
|
-13.06%
|
-13.06%
|
4.51%
|
10.03%
|
21.82%
|
15.84%
|
Russell 1000 Growth Index
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Fidelity® Blue Chip Growth Fund focuses on large-cap companies with above-average earnings growth potential, leveraging bottom-up, fundamental analysis and Fidelity's global research team.
- The fund returned -13.06% in Q1, underperforming the Russell 1000® Growth Index, impacted by high-growth, cyclical stocks and specific holdings like Marvell Technology.
- U.S. economic uncertainty, policy shifts, and inflation concerns influenced market performance, with defensive and value-oriented assets outperforming growth stocks.
- The fund is leaning into higher-quality, high-conviction assets, reducing holdings to mitigate risk, and focusing on companies with strong U.S. revenue and lower global exposure.
