Buffett Passes The Torch At Berkshire Hathaway

Oil falls on OPEC+ output boost; Saudis threaten more hikes.



Shell (SHEL) weighs BP takeover as industry pressures mount.



Trump has 'sweet spot' for TikTok, will push deadline if no deal.



'Dying' Hollywood: Foreign-made films may face 100% tariff.



Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO: Production in India had $2B impact.



Will American troops be sent to Mexico to fight the cartels?



Elon Musk's 'Starbase' is approved as an official Texas city.



Why is United Airlines (UAL) cutting daily flights at Newark?



Australia's Labor retains power: Here is the immediate focus.



Bulls vs. Bears: Is Super Micro (SMCI) a Buy after selloff?

A Major Market Disruption Is Likely Coming



9 Dividend Aristocrats Potentially Set To Soar, No Matter What Happens Next



AMD: You May Not Get It This Cheap Again

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan closed. Hong Kong closed. China closed. India +0.4%.

In Europe, at midday, London closed. Paris -0.7%. Frankfurt +0.6%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow -0.7%. S&P -0.8%. Nasdaq -1%. Crude -1.4% to $57.50. Gold +2.5% to $3,323.10. Bitcoin -1.2% to $94,330.

Ten-year Treasury Yield unchanged at 4.32%.

On The Calendar

Companies reporting today include Palantir (PLTR) and Ford (F).



