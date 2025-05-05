Franklin Income SMA Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • The 10-year UST note’s yield decreased 36 bps during the quarter, reaching 4.21% by period-end.
  • The Fed kept the federal funds target rate unchanged at its January and March meetings after cutting it three times in 2024 for a total of 100 basis points.
  • Following two years of narrow market breadth, 2025 began with underperformance from some of the leading performers over the last couple of years.

Performance Data2,3

Average Annual Total Returns (USD %)

3 Mths

YTD

1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Since Inception (06/30/2019)

Franklin Income SMA - Pure GROSS

2.31

2.31

7.24

4.00

11.58

8.26

Franklin

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

