Cytek Biosciences: With Growth, Low Debt, And A Positive Long-Term Outlook, Is It Undervalued?

Daniel Mellado
128 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • The relative valuations conducted in this article suggest that Cytek presents an undervaluation in the range of 16.43% to 109.37%.
  • Cytek has reported net losses due to its growth strategy. In fact, in 2024, its operating expenses represented 65.67% of its sales.
  • In 2024, the company reported cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $277.86 million. Meanwhile, its total liabilities were $103.76 million in that year.

Lab Technologist Uses Flow Cytometry Equipment for Research

Hris/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I rate Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) with a Buy rating. I think the net losses that the company has reported since mid-2022 do not correspond with the 79.82% plunge in its stock price. Cytek has

This article was written by

Daniel Mellado
128 Followers
Daniel Mellado is an economist from Carabobo University with a Master's Degree in Statistics from Simon Bolivar University, both obtained in Venezuela.Daniel worked analyzing the agricultural commodity market and the financial investment portfolio for an agribusiness group. Then, he managed two teams, one in trading and the other in data analysis. The trading team invested in bonds, equities, and ETFs.His following job opportunities have been as a freelance developing and implementing strategies for algorithmic trading.He will bring to seekingalpha.com analysis and valuation for companies in the following sectors: commodities, banking, technological and pharmaceutical.The approach to generating buying and selling recommendations is based on financial statements, regulations, macroeconomic variables, etc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTKB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CTKB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTKB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News