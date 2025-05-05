MYI: An Income Opportunity For Higher Rate Taxpayers

Tim Worstall
4.97K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Investment instruments should be used for their intended purposes; futures and options for capital excitement, Treasuries for income, and munis for tax-advantaged income.
  • Municipal bonds (munis) offer tax-free income but come with credit risk, making diversification essential; building a personal diversified portfolio is costly and inefficient.
  • Munis are attractive for those with a Federal income tax rate above 24%, providing better tax-equivalent yields despite higher risk and lower interest rates.
  • BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI) offers diversified muni investments, suitable for high-income taxpayers seeking regular income, not capital gains.
BlackRock Headquarters In New York City

Michael M. Santiago

People design instruments for particular purposes - use them that way

This should be an obviousness, but such is the glamour of money that we don't always think sensibly about our investments. There are different investing instruments out there. Some instruments are constructed

This article was written by

Tim Worstall
4.97K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MYI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News