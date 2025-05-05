United States Cellular: Weak Earnings, And The T-Mobile Deal Is Already Priced In

Summary

  • United States Cellular Corporation's Q1 2025 results were disappointing, with revenue and EBITDA declining, and a significant drop in postpaid subscribers.
  • The stock's current valuation is unsustainable, trading at 47x forward earnings and 11x EV/EBITDA, despite weak margins and negative return on equity.
  • The T-Mobile deal is already priced in, and shareholders won't directly benefit from the $4.4 billion sale of wireless operations.
  • I rate USM stock a Sell due to deteriorating fundamentals and limited upside, with the stock propped up solely by hopes of the T-Mobile acquisition.

Широкоугольный вид ретранслятора сотового телефона 5G в сельской местности штата Теннесси, США

Jeremy Poland/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) reported its Q1 2025 results on May 2, and the market didn't like what it saw. The stock dropped more than 8% after earnings, and frankly, I can understand it. While

I'm passionate about finance and investing, focusing on business analysis, fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth, especially in sectors like AI, fintech, finance and tech. I study finance and economy and have hands-on experience in equity research, financial modeling, and creating investment content.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

