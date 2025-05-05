Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stock fell sharply in recent months, along with the rest of the market, and now it's bouncing back a bit. But does that mean the stock is a Buy? I don't think so, at least not for the shorter term.
Home Depot: Still Not Cheap Enough For The Uncertainty Ahead
Summary
- Home Depot faces near-term challenges due to weak consumer sentiment, tariffs, and low expected growth, making it less attractive for short-term gains.
- Despite these headwinds, HD stock trades at a premium valuation compared to its historical average and its main competitor, Lowe's.
- Lowe's offers higher expected EPS growth and similar profitability levels, making Home Depot's current valuation premium unjustified.
- I rate HD stock as a Hold, awaiting more clarity from upcoming earnings and a potential drop in valuation closer to its historical average.
