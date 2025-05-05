Back in September I wrote about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for the first time, terming it a buy on the basis of them being just a hair better than the other utilities by almost every metric. They’ve done
Amid Market Uncertainty, Exelon Still Looks Like A Good Choice For Utilities
Summary
- Exelon Corporation remains a buy due to its strong Q1 performance, beating revenue estimates by $260 million, and maintaining high reliability despite adverse weather conditions.
- The company projects full-year earnings of $2.72, translating to a forward P/E of 17.09, better than the sector median, indicating continued value.
- Exelon plans to invest $38 billion over four years for growth, aiming for 5%-8% annualized earnings growth through 2028, though funding may involve debt and equity issuance.
- Despite potential risks like economic shifts and high interest rates, Exelon's dividend yield of 3.4% and strong cash position make it a solid utility investment.
