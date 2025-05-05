I Attended The BRK Meeting And Still Have Some Concerns

  • Attending Buffett's last Berkshire Hathaway meeting was symbolic; despite a Q1 drop in operating earnings, I'm not worried about the company's long-term prospects.
  • Warren Buffett's departure as CEO is more sentimental than rational; Greg Abel's succession was expected and doesn't alter my conviction in Berkshire's future.
  • Berkshire's $347.68 billion cash pile poses an opportunity cost; while prudent, it limits potential investments and raises questions about capital allocation.
  • Despite premium valuation concerns, Berkshire's disciplined share repurchases and strong management reaffirm my belief in its long-term value and stability.
This article was co-authored by Kenio Fontes, who attended last weekend's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) annual meeting for the first time. It was an incredible experience, made even more so since it was Warren Buffett's last as CEO.

The drop

