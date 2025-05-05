Fidelity Growth Company Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Fidelity® Growth Company Fund employs a domestic equity strategy, focusing on companies with resilient business models capable of delivering persistent sales and earnings growth.
  • The fund's Retail Class shares returned -12.59% for the quarter, underperforming the Russell 3000® Growth Index, mainly due to stock selection in health care and information technology.
  • Key detractors included Nvidia and Deckers Outdoor, while underweight positions in Tesla and Broadcom contributed positively to relative performance.
  • The fund remains heavily invested in information technology and consumer discretionary sectors, with a bullish outlook on AI-focused chipmakers and leading e-commerce providers.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Annualized

3

Month

YTD

1

Year

3

Year

5

Year

10 Year/ LOF1

Fidelity Growth Company Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.52%2

-12.59%

-12.59%

3.90%

9.49%

22.20%

16.82%

Russell 3000 Growth Index

-10.00%

-10.00%

