Who Blinks First In The U.S.-China Trade War?

Rayliant* is an asset manager focused on generating alpha from investing in China and other inefficient emerging markets. We develop innovative quant strategies that bring together elements of behavioral finance, data science and local market insights. We have a total of USD 18.6 billion** across equity, fixed income and alternatives strategies. Our clientele includes institutional and high net worth investors globally. We have offices*** in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, London, Los Angeles and Taipei. Rayliant was founded in 2016 by Jason Hsu, Ph.D. He also co-founded Research Affiliates, a smart beta and asset allocation leader with USD 139 billion in assets managed using its strategies (as of December 31, 2023). He is an adjunct professor in finance at UCLA Anderson School of Management and has won numerous awards for his research. To learn more about Rayliant’s research perspectives on global markets, smart beta, asset allocation, quantitative methods, among other topics, please visit our Insights section. *Rayliant is registered with the US SEC as a Registered Investment Advisor under the name Rayliant Investment Research d/b/a Rayliant Asset Management. **As of December 31, 2023. Assets includes non-discretionary assets managed by external asset managers using our strategies and non-discretionary assets benchmarked to our indexes. ***Includes offices of Rayliant and its affiliates