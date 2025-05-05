Fidelity OTC Portfolio Q1 2025 Commentary

Fidelity Investments
687 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Fidelity® OTC Portfolio focuses on dynamic growth companies on the Nasdaq, targeting those with above-average earnings growth potential and sustainable business models through bottom-up, fundamental analysis.
  • The fund's Retail Class shares returned -11.22% for the quarter, underperforming the NASDAQ Composite Index® due to poor performance in information technology and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • Key detractors included Marvell Technology and Alphabet, while stock picking in the consumer discretionary sector, particularly underweighting Tesla, added value.
  • The fund remains committed to identifying durable-growth companies, with significant overweights in communication services and selective investments in health care and semiconductors.

Diversified Portfolio Stock Market Investment Strategy 3d Illustration

iQoncept

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Cumulative

Annualized

3

Month

YTD

1

Year

3

Year

5

Year

10 Year/ LOF1

Fidelity OTC Portfolio Gross Expense Ratio: 0.73%2

-11.22%

-11.22%

5.64%

9.29%

19.68%

15.77%

NASDAQ Composite Index

-10.26%

-10.26%

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
687 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FOCPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FOCPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOCKX
--
FOCPX
--
FOKFX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News