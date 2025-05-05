Inside Zscaler's Zero Trust Revolution: How It's Quietly Replacing Firewalls Worldwide

As companies rip and replace old hardware like firewalls, SD-WANs, and branch routers, it could free up around $20-30 billion in security spending over the next 3-5 years. Zscaler (ZS) looks better positioned than anyone else to grab a large piece of that pie.
As part of Zscaler’s Zero Trust Branch and Zero Trust Cloud solutions, everything flows through the cloud-based Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, which means no network is directly exposed and attackers can’t move sideways through systems.
Right now, Zscaler trades at about 14.14x forward sales - a lot cheaper than Cloudflare (around 25x), CrowdStrike (27x), or even ServiceNow (17x). Investors have pulled back a bit in terms of expectations, but ZS is still priced in line with some of the biggest players.
Zscaler is Leading a Multi-Year Infrastructure Replacement Cycle
For a long time, corporate security was built around firewalls, VPNs, MPLS networks, SD-WAN appliances, and branch routers. These systems are expensive to keep up - between hardware maintenance, software licenses, and constant upgrades - and they create headaches for remote and