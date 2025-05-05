The stock market has certainly tested investors’ tolerance for volatility in the first four months of 2025. The S&P 500 (SP500) has already seen both a 10% decline in value and a 10% bounce from its lows. Investors with a longer-term perspective
AVUS: Looking For Value In A Diversified Strategy
Summary
- The Avantis US Equity ETF offers a portfolio heavily weighted toward large cap stocks with some added exposure to small-cap stocks, making it worth consideration for diversification.
- AVUS appears to have an attractive valuation based on a number of difference financial metrics with the potential for significant gains if the market rebounds.
- Despite its advantages, the fund has underperformed in recent years and carries the risk of continued struggles relative to its index due to active management.
- Given the current market conditions and AVUS's mixed performance, I recommend holding off on an investment in AVUS and considering IWV for broader market exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.