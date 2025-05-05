Today, I would like to initiate coverage of the Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV), which offers an unconventional, sophisticated take on international equities. Assuming its low expense ratio of just 18 bps and smart, factor-driven strategy, developed markets-focused FDEV might look like a
FDEV: Japan-Heavy ETF With Smart Strategy, Low Fees, But Drab Returns
Summary
- Fidelity International Multifactor is a passively managed ETF that leverages a sophisticated, factor-driven strategy applied to developed world equities.
- At this point, FDEV has a Japan-heavy portfolio with a low P/E and financials as the key sector. Its overlap with IDEV is close to 100%.
- Unfortunately, its long-term returns have been mostly a disappointment, as it has trailed SCHF and IDEV, as well as a few peers.
- Considering its low expense ratio of 18 bps and some advantages on the risk front, a Hold rating looks justified.
