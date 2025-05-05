Franklin High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Summary

  • Security selection contributed to the fund’s relative performance, led by our selection in the finance, chemical and health care industries.
  • Our yield-curve positioning hindered performance, while our ratings-quality tilt benefited results.
  • Amid the uncertainties leading up to announcements of tariff policies, the HY sector has remained resilient, with low defaults, yields we viewed as attractive and generally solid balance sheets.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: There was a significant swing in financial market sentiment across the first quarter of 2025 as participants digested the first few months of US President Donald Trump’s new administration’s policies. Although there was no change in the

Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

