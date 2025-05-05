It has been more than a year since I published my last article about Nemetschek SE (OTCPK:NEMKY), the architecture software company from Munich, Germany. Back then, the stock was trading around $87 and now the stock is trading around $115. Back then, I wrote
Nemetschek Is Too Expensive Again
Summary
- Nemetschek SE's stock has risen 32% since my last "Hold" rating, but remains expensive and likely unjustified at current prices.
- Q1/25 results show promising revenue growth of 26.3% YoY, with significant free cash flow increase driven by the GoCanvas acquisition.
- Despite optimistic growth projections, Nemetschek's dependence on the struggling housing market and potential recession pose risks to sustaining high growth rates.
- Long-term investors should "Hold" Nemetschek for potential double-digit growth, but short-term investors may face significant downside risk.
