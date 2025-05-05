ING Groep: Share Buyback Presents An Exit Opportunity

Ivo Kolchev
Summary

  • ING Groep derived 64% of its Q1 2025 revenue from net interest income - a key concern during ECB rate cuts.
  • The bank reported weaker net income in Q1 2025, impacted by higher expenses, lower NII, and a normalizing cost of risk.
  • Even so, the shares have outperformed European financial peers, boosted by a €2 billion announcement.
  • I present a historical background behind the latest share buyback, confirming my Hold rating for the shares.
  • Money supply growth remains weak in the Eurozone, with the ECB likely to deliver more rate cuts in the near future.
Introduction

So far in 2025, ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has outperformed the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN), delivering a total return of ~39%:

I previously covered ING back in February 2025 with a Hold rating, highlighting the bank's plans for a

Ivo Kolchev
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

