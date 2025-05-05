During the highly unnatural, central bank-imposed years of ZIRP ‘zero interest rate policy’, investors were increasingly attracted to ‘alternative’ illiquid, opaque, securities that did not mark to market and promised future payouts premised on an endless supply of greater fools who would buy
Cash-Strapped Investors Borrowing Against Illiquid Funds
Summary
- When rates started to rise and stock markets tanked in 2022, the usual dash for cash ensued, and many alternative funds froze payouts, including redemption requests from unit holders.
- The assumption was that risk appetite would resume, and liquidity events like mergers and public offerings would bail out existing unitholders.
- Frozen funds are incompatible with a real world that increasingly needs cash for daily payouts and obligations. So, cash-strapped investors have started borrowing against marked-to-make-believe funds.
