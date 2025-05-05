Crude oil was down 4% Sunday night, as OPEC once again announced a production increase of 411,000 bpd (barrels per day), a move by OPEC that will eventually help US inflation, and give the Fed another reason to lower the fed funds rate.
Fixed-Income Annual Returns And Falling Crude Oil Prices
Summary
- The 10-year annual return on the TLT is still negative, and has been for a year or so.
- I do think the fed funds rate can be cut to 2.75%–3%, since meaningful budget deficit reduction, is on its face, contractionary for the US economy, and with that lower fed funds rate, we could see nice rallies in longer-maturity Treasuries as this unfolds.
