Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
David DeMartino - SVP, IR
Ivan Tornos - President & CEO
Suketu Upadhyay - CFO & EVP, Finance, Operations & Supply Chain
Conference Call Participants
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Chris Pasquale - Nephron
Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler
Matthew Taylor - Jefferies
Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo
Josh Jennings - TD Cowen
Travis Steed - Bank of America
Joanne Wuensch - Citi
Caitlin Cronin - Canaccord Genuity
Richard Newitter - Truist Securities
Shagun Singh - RBC
Rick Wise - Stifel
Jeff Johnson - Baird
Mike Matson - Needham & Company
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zimmer Biomet First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, May 5, 2025. Following today's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to David DeMartino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
David DeMartino
Thank you, operator, good morning, everyone. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me on today's call are Ivan Tornos, our President and CEO, and Suketu Upadhyay, our CFO and EVP of Finance, Operations, and Supply Chain.
Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.
For a detailed discussion of all these risks and uncertainties, in addition to the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements, please refer to our SEC filings. Please note, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking
- Read more current ZBH analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts