Cognex Broadens Its Market Opportunity With AI

Michael Del Monte
4.7K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Cognex Corporation is positioned for growth in industrial automation with new AI-enabled scanning technologies, broadening its marketability to customers seeking plug-and-play solutions.
  • Management sees growth in the manufacturing and logistics markets while automotive lags.
  • Cognex has focused on improving its go-to-market strategy by focusing on a more hands-on approach, potentially improving customer relationships for long-term CGNX growth.

Robotic machine visual system

kynny

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) is at the beginning stages of a growing opportunity for industrial automation across all markets. With its new AI-enabled scanning technologies, Cognex may be in a position to expand across a wider variety of customers

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
4.7K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CGNX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CGNX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CGNX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGNX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News